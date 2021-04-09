JustBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.85 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $1.85 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,201,070 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

