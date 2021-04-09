JustLiquidity Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for about $115.90 or 0.00198878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and $6.18 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

