K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.73

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.73 and traded as high as C$40.51. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 19,197 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.57.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 335.20%.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.