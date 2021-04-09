Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. Unit (NASDAQ:KSICU) Trading Up 0.1%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. Unit (NASDAQ:KSICU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 10,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 177,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

About Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. Unit (NASDAQ:KSICU)

There is no company description available for Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp.

