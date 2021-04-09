Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kaman worth $16,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

