Katalyo Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Katalyo has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $333,161.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

