Kava.io (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73.42 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00012173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $415.45 million and $73.42 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.32 or 0.00317788 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003204 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013788 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 119,911,846 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.