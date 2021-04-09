Kava (KAVA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00320553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003282 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 84.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

