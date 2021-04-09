KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in KE by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KE by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,388,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,238,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEKE opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. KE’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

