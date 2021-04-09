Keep Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.59 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $390.79 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 501,080,862 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

