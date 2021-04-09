Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $227.28 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $45.46 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $227.28 or 0.00390761 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00054232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00084895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.85 or 0.00618689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.