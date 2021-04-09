Keep4r (KP4R) Price Up 9.3% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 23% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Keep4r has a market cap of $651,596.79 and $39,399.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.29 or 0.00014114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

