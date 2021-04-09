Keep4r Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.28 or 0.00014142 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $651,073.38 and approximately $40,844.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00054825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00087869 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.08 or 0.00618230 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032630 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

