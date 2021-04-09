KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Down 10.9% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $368.25 or 0.00629624 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00085368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.89 or 0.00622177 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038153 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

