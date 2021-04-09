KeeperDAO Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $13.42 million and $6.11 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $368.33 or 0.00609172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

