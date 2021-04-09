Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Kelly Services worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kelly Services by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Kelly Services stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $896.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $700,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.