Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Kelly Services worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,248,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 105,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 39.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71,610 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 182,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Kelly Services by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $524,440.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $700,051 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.