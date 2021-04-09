Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $442.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 136763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £477.35 million and a PE ratio of 28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Kenmare Resources news, insider Steven McTiernan acquired 12,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

