Kering SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kering in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.77.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

