Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,163. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.701 per share. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

