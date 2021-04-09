Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,283,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,677 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $41,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

