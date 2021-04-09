Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,263 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

KDP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,556,476. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

