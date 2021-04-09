KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $98.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. 5,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,909,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

