KeyCorp Boosts Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $48.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:WLL traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,955. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.