KeyCorp Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $63.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 68,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

