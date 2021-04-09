KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $15.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,278. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

