Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.47 and traded as high as C$26.40. Keyera shares last traded at C$26.11, with a volume of 1,946,738 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.7499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

