Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,800 ($36.58). 90,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,520.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,460. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

