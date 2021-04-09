Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,800 ($36.58). 90,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,520.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,460. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,334.45 ($17.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65).
Keywords Studios Company Profile
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.