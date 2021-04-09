Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.47

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.47 and last traded at $55.47, with a volume of 3333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $140,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,140. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

