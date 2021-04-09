Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,205,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,433.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,039. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,123,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $28,574,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

