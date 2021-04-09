Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.89

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$152.89 and traded as high as C$156.28. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$155.92, with a volume of 62,070 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$288.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$178.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

