Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Achieves $1.70 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $42,266.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00300504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.92 or 0.00774813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,576.41 or 1.00651917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.87 or 0.00740364 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

