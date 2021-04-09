Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

KIGRY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

