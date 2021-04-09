Kira Network (KEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.84 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kira Network has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.05 or 0.00760507 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,971.60 or 1.00770430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.35 or 0.00750759 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

