Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Kirby worth $17,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kirby by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kirby by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.07. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

