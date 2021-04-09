KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $598.17 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $76.84 or 0.00131372 BTC on major exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $598.17 million and $45.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.93 or 0.00290525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00772774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.40 or 1.00561044 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.91 or 0.00743541 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

