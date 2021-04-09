Klaytn Trading Down 19.5% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00005566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $113.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00289364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00776507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,756.06 or 1.00514275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019907 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.37 or 0.00741377 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,527,368,819 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,059,130 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

