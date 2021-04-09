Kleros (PNK) Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $67.74 million and $4.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 83.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 608,121,784 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.