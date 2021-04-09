Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0930 on Major Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $315.45 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klever has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0930 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00300504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.92 or 0.00774813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,576.41 or 1.00651917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.87 or 0.00740364 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,391,119,265 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.