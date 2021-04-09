Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $24,899.88

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $24,899.88 and $2,279.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

