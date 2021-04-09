Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.28.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,865,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,272. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

