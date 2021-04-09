Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $535.18 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Komodo has a total market cap of $535.18 million and approximately $169.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00007260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00332290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00184862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00129100 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,235,804 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

