Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $3.99 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $500.34 million and approximately $61.23 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006842 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00337081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00183864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00125671 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,241,076 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

