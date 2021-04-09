Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RDSMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

