Konomi Network Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.87 or 0.00006635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $30.81 million and $5.19 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00296073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.00775292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.61 or 1.00466933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00744783 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,966,589 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars.

