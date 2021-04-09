Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Koppers worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $39.15.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

