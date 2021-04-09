Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,533 Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNUG opened at $91.82 on Friday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $191.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32.

