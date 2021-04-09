Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

