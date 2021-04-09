Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after buying an additional 1,254,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

