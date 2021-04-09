Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,287 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $144.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

